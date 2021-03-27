Left Menu

Plea in HC to order CBI probe on 'steel cartels'

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:40 IST
Plea in HC to order CBI probe on 'steel cartels'

Chennai, Mar 27 (PTI): A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court for a direction to the CBI to probe formation of cartels by steel manufacturers to create artificial scarcity and thereby make wrongful gain.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandra, before whom the criminal original petition from Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Welfare Association came up on Friday, ordered notice to the CBI returnable in two weeks.

The petitioner sought a direction to the CBI to register a case on his complaint and proceed with investigation.

According to the petitioner, the steel manufacturers formed syndicates/cartels to create artificial scarcity and to sell steel at a higher price.

This resulted in the contractors paying higher prices for steel and incurring heavy losses.

The petitioner had lodged a complaint with the CBI seeking registration of a case against the steel manufacturers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia accuse soldiers of abuses

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to escape clashes between the Venezuelan military and irregular armed groups have accused soldiers of abuses, including killing civilians.The flow of thousands of refugees began on Sunday after Venezuelas Nat...

16-year-old girl run over by train in UP's Fatehpur

A 16-year-old girl died on Saturday morning after being run over by a train near Shahipur village here, police said.The victim, Sangita, was run over around 7 am while she was crossing the rail tracks along with some friends, Station House ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021