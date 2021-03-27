Left Menu

RGI turns down Assam govt's request to financially support pending NRC work beyond March 31

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:36 IST
RGI turns down Assam govt's request to financially support pending NRC work beyond March 31

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has turned down a request of the Assam government to continue financial support for completing pending work of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) beyond March 31 this year.

Taking strong exception to the ''inordinate delay'' in completion of the entire exercise, the office of the RGI in a letter suggested to the state government to terminate the services of ''surplus staff'' and hand over the workload to government staff, besides shift the NRC office to a government building.

In a letter on March 4, the Assam government had sought an additional Rs 3.22 crore per month beyond March 31 for completion of the pending NRC activities in addition to the allocated Rs 1,602.66 crore for the entire project.

RGI Joint Director Jaspal Singh said in a letter dated March 23 to the Assam government secretary (Home and Political) S R Bhuyan, ''All the activities of NRC updation were to be completed within the approved cost of the scheme by 31.03.2021 and there is no further provision of funds for the expenditure made under the scheme beyond 31.03.2021.

''The time and cost for completing the pending work and winding up the project has also not been explained in the proposal. The requirement of software developed for various NRC activities may be assessed and the renewal of software which are not required may be discontinued immediately.'' The letter also said that the requirement of Rs 3.22 crore per month beyond March 31, 2021 ''appears to be too high''.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had approved the revised estimates of Rs 1,602.66 crore up to December 31, 2019 with a condition that the amount would not be revised further before winding up the entire process by March 31 this year.

While recommending optimum utilisation of financial and human resources, the letter pointed out that surplus staff should be terminated, wherever possible, to cut down on costs.

It may be mentioned that the NRC State Coordinator was repeatedly requested to complete the pending work as per the decision taken in NRC Coordination Committee meetings, approved guidelines and SOPs, and the directions of the Supreme Court.

The final NRC, released on August 31, 2019, had found a total of 31,121,004 persons eligible for inclusion in the registry, leaving out 1,906,657 persons.

''The process of issuing rejection slips to those excluded from NRC is yet to start. The NRC Coordination Committee in its meeting held on 30.01.2020 had directed that the pending work relating to issue of rejection slips should be completed on a mission mode,'' Singh said.

The letter also highlighted that the NRC State Coordinator in a meeting on July 2 last year had informed that rejection slips would be issued to NRC excludees by the end of December 2020.

''The NRC Coordination Committee has been insisting on, since its meeting held on 30th January, 2020 and 2nd July, 2020, to complete the activities within the limit of approved budget of Rs 1,6022.66 crore only,'' it stressed.

Singh further told the Assam government that the NRC Data Centre should be shifted to the state IT department at the earliest to save on costs.

Before publishing the final NRC, the Centre had extended the time limit for filing of appeals in Foreigners' Tribunals, by the excluded persons, from 60 days to 120 days, and necessary amendments were made.

However, there was an inordinate delay and no tentative schedule for issuing the rejection slips was announced.

A rejection slip will mention the cause for the exclusion of a person's name from the updated citizenship register.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea warns US over Biden's condemnation over its missile launch

North Korea on Saturday warned US of its right to self-defence in response to President Joe Bidens recent condemnation of this weeks missile tests by Pyongyang. Ri Pyong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers Party, mad...

Haryana govt to take stringent measures in preventing road accidents

Making use of helmets and seat belts mandatory, keeping a check on speeding, controlling overloading of vehicles and repairing damaged roads will be the main priorities of the Haryana government this year to prevent road accidents in the st...

EU experts to decide nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.The European Commission is attempting to ...

EU experts to say nuclear power qualifies for green investment label -document

Experts tasked with assessing whether the European Union should label nuclear power as a green investment will say that the fuel qualifies as sustainable, according to a document reviewed by Reuters. The European Commission is attempting to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021