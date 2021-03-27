Maha: Forest official gets police custody till March 29

A court in Amravati district of Maharashtra on Saturday remanded a senior forest officer, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman colleague, to police custody till March 29.

The accused Vinod Shivkumar, deputy conservator of forest, Googamal Wildlife Division of Melghat Tiger Reserve (MTR), was arrested from Nagpur railway station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the family of range forest officer Deepali Chavan (34), who allegedly shot herself with a service revolver at her home in Harisal village of Amravati on Thursday.

''He was produced before a court in Dharni which remanded him to police custody till March 29,'' said investigating officer Vilas Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the court raised slogans against the accused DCF and demanded that he be handed over to them.

Civil Surgeon Dr Shyamsunder Nikam today told PTI that Chavan was not pregnant at the time of her death.

''She shot herself in her chest, resulting in her death,'' he said.

According to the FIR, the victim officer was allegedly tortured, harassed, insulted and abused by the accused, which drove her to suicide.

The victim allegedly left behind a suicide note naming Shivkumar.

