Timely action by police, local averts major rail accident in Delhi

Timely action by the police and a local helped avert a major rail mishap in the national capital on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:44 IST
Timely action by police, local averts major rail accident in Delhi
Railway officials at the site where considerable breakage in the railway track was reported near Mangolpuri in Delhi on Saturday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Timely action by the police and a local helped avert a major rail mishap in the national capital on Saturday. According to the Delhi police, on Saturday morning, Mangolpuri police station Head Constable Balwan Singh received information from a local identified as Ram Kumar, telephonically, that there has been a considerable breakage in the railway track, from Rohtak towards Delhi, near Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase two.

Acting on the information, Singh along with Mangolpuri Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Mukesh Kr rushed to the spot and immediately informed the Railway police officials. They also hung a red coloured cloth on the track for indicating danger. The railway track at Nangloi was halted and the maintenance wing of the Railway flung into action to repair the track.

"There was timely and swift action on the part of the police and a local resident, otherwise it could have lead to a major rail incident," said the railway officials, who visited the spot. The local informer and the police officials are being suitably rewarded, the Delhi police added. (ANI)

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

