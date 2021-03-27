Britain says Myanmar violence marks new low after over 90 killed

Britain says Myanmar violence marks new low after over 90 killedReuters | London | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:13 IST
A violent crackdown on protests that has seen more than 90 killed in Myanmar marks a new low, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Saturday, adding that Britain would work to secure a path back to democracy in the country.
"Today's killing of unarmed civilians, including children, marks a new low. We will work with our international partners to end this senseless violence, hold those responsible to account, and secure a path back to democracy," Raab said in a tweet on the crackdown on Myanmar's Armed Forces Day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
