Authorities call for enhancing accommodation capacity at Bhagwati Nagar base camp for Amarnath Yatra

Authorities in Jammu reviewed arrangements at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Saturday for this year's Amarnath Yatra, and called for augmenting the accommodation capacity from 2,000 to 5,000, officials said.

Laying emphasis on sanitation, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg directed officers to keep the area around the 'Yatri Niwas' and other places identified for housing pilgrims clean and green, they said.

Reviewing facilities like electricity, drinking water, transport, security, barricading, mobile toilets, cloakrooms and community kitchen at a meeting here, Garg asked the officers concerned to increase the camp's accommodation capacity from the current 2,000 to 5,000.

The officers apprised the deputy commissioner that the Yatri Niwas has 13 halls with attached bathrooms and other facilities. They said a hall of 7,000 square feet area to accommodate 500 yatris would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.74 crore by the Tourism department.

In addition to this, the deputy commissioner directed the officers of the Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings) to build a shed on two hectares of the adjoining vacant land with all basic facilities to enhance the daily capacity of the camp.

