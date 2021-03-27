Left Menu

Maha bans gatherings, restricts timings of malls, restaurants

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious, a day before new curbs on assembly of more than five persons in night will come into force.The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:39 IST
Maha bans gatherings, restricts timings of malls, restaurants

Struggling to arrest the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Saturday announced a ban on holding of all types of gatherings, including political and religious, a day before new curbs on assembly of more than five persons in night will come into force.

The government also ordered that restaurants, gardens and malls will remain shut between 8 pm to 7 am beginning Saturday night. People will also not be allowed to visit beaches during 8 pm to 7 am, an official order said.

Drama theatres will also remain shut from Saturday night.

However, the government has exempted delivery of food in night hours in its new set of guidelines.

''Gatherings of more than five people will not be allowed from 8 pm to 7 am effective from midnight on 27th March. Violation will attract penalty of Rs 1,000 per person on offenders.

''All public places including gardens and beaches will remain closed during the same period and violators will be fined with Rs 1,000 per person. Not wearing of face mask will attract Rs 500 fine while the same is Rs 1,000 for public spitting,'' as per the order.

It said that holding of social, cultural, political and religious gatherings in the state is being banned completely.

Auditoriums or drama theatres should not allow their property to be used for such events, it said.

In view of the rising graph of COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Friday directed officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which gathering of five or more persons will be banned in night in the state beginning March 28.

The CM had warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol.

As per the order issued on Saturday, a board will be put up on the door of COVID-19 patients for a period of 14 days that will be counted from the day a patient is in home isolation.

The infected person will be stamped with the home quarantine seal, it said.

If such patient is found violating norms, he/she would be immediately shifted to a COVID Care Centre by local authorities concerned, stated the new rules.

All these orders will remain effective till April 30, the order said.

Earlier, a member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force had said that imposition of lockdowns and similar measures have limited success in the fight against the pandemic.

Maharashtra added 36,902 new infections on March 26, taking the cumulative tally to 26,37,735 while the overall death toll stood at 53,907. The state had 2,82,451 active cases as on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal had allowed its stern and rudder to move on Saturday, but it remained unclear when it could be refloated, the head of the canal authority said. The 400-meter 430-yard long E...

Belarus police detain over 100, including opposition media editors

Belarus police detained over 100 people on Saturday, among them three editors of online news platforms, as they gathered for fresh protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, according to reports from the outlets and the Russian RIA st...

DMK cadres should not use derogatory language when campaigning: MK Stalin

Ahead of the state Assembly polls, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday asked his party cadres not to use derogatory language while campaigning for election. Dear members of the party, I urge you to keep in mind ou...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected sports stories at 2110 hours STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-ENG-PREVIEW 3rd ODI Strategic shift could be on cards for India in series decider By Nikhil Bapat Pune, Mar 27 PTI Indian cricket team may like t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021