BJP did nothing for family of IB officer who lost his life in northeast Delhi riots: AAP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:41 IST
The BJP made tall promises to the family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the riots here last year, but it did nothing, the AAP claimed on Saturday, a day after the Delhi government announced that a job will be provided to his brother.

The Delhi Cabinet had on Friday passed a proposal in this regard. This will be sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for final approval.

The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home in the riot-hit Chand Bagh area.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has not only given a compensation of Rs 1 crore to Ankit Sharma's family, but has also offered a job to his brother, party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj told a press conference.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 2 last year had announced an honorarium of Rs 1 crore for Sharma's family.

''Whenever there is a murder, the BJP gives it a communal colour and incites hatred among people, but does nothing to help anyone,'' he alleged.

''The AAP wants to know what the BJP and the central government have done for late Ankit Sharma and his family in the last one year,'' Bhardwaj said.

The BJP had made ''tall promises'' to the family of Intelligence Bureau officer, who was killed during the riots, but it did nothing, he claimed.

The AAP demands that the BJP immediately disclose what exactly it has done for the family, Bhardwaj said.

He also said that ''the Arvind Kejriwal government has given a sum of Rs 26 crores to compensate 2,221 citizens who suffered huge losses during the northeast Delhi riots''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

