Militant killed by security forces in encounter in J-K's Shopian district

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in the Wangam area of South Kashmir, they said.

Advertisement

So far, one militant has been killed in the operation. The militant is yet to be identified, police said. The operation is on and further details are awaited, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)