Militant killed by security forces in encounter in J-K's Shopian district
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.The encounter took place in the Wangam area of South Kashmir, they said.So far, one militant has been killed in the operation. The militant is yet to be identified, police said. The operation is on and further details are awaited, they said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-03-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:59 IST
A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
The encounter took place in the Wangam area of South Kashmir, they said.
So far, one militant has been killed in the operation. The militant is yet to be identified, police said. The operation is on and further details are awaited, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Kashmir
- Shopian
- Kashmir
- Wangam
- Jammu
ALSO READ
J-K: Shopian Police arrest 7 terrorist associates linked with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen
Police arrest 7 overground workers of Hizbul Mujahideen from J&K's Shopian
Encounter between security forces, militants in Shopian
J-K: Two JeM terrorists including commander Sajjad Afghani killed in Shopian encounter
JeM commander Sajjad Afghani, among 2 terrorists eliminated in J-K's Shopian encounter