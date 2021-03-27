Left Menu

Govt official arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 20:59 IST
Govt official arrested for accepting bribe in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A power distribution corporation official was arrested on Saturday after she was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 here, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited Sushma Parihar, posted at the Nai Basti Fish Market, had demanded the bribe for a new electrical connection, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered, and a trap team was constituted which arrested Parihar along with the bribe money, the spokesperson said.

Searches were conducted at the house of the accused and further investigation is going on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

