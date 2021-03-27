Left Menu

President Kovind to undergo bypass procedure

President Ram Nath Kovind, who has been shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Army's Research and Referral Hospital, has been advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:00 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, who has been shifted to AIIMS Delhi from Army's Research and Referral Hospital, has been advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. A President's Secretariat release said that President Kovind's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS.

The President was shifted to AIIMS on Saturday afternoon. "Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30, Tuesday," the release said.

The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.

