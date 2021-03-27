Left Menu

Section 144 imposed in North, South Goa ahead of festivals

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Goa administration on Saturday imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in both its districts, to prohibit public gatherings ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid-ul-Fitr festivals to control the spread of COVID-19.

The district collectors of both North and South Goa issued the order banning gatherings under section 144 of the CrPC.

A fresh surge in COVID-19 cases is being witnessed in parts of the country and the situation might further escalate during the festivals of Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Easter and Eid- ul-Fitr with gatherings, congregations and public celebrations, the order states.

The state health department has imposed local restrictions in observance of these festivals, as contained in the standard operating procedure of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It is essential to enforce social distancing of people to prevent the spread of the disease. Hence, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed, the order states.

