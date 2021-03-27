Raj govt relaxes ban on public function on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

Days after banning public functions on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e-Barat, the Rajasthan government has relaxed the ban and allowed holding them.

The government, however, restricted the timing of holding public functions only between 4 pm and 10 pm on March 28 and 29.

The state government’s Home Department relaxed the ban on public functions through a revised notification on Friday. The government earlier on March 24 had ordered that no public function would be held on the two festivals due to the rising coronavirus cases.

In its new notification, the government, however, said no more than 50 people would be allowed to participate in these functions.

The state government has also appealed to the people to follow all anti-Covid-19 guidelines and protocols like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance to stay safe from infection.

