Left Menu

Telangana not to allow public celebrations during coming festivals; makes masks mandatory in public places

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:27 IST
Telangana not to allow public celebrations during coming festivals; makes masks mandatory in public places

The Telangana government on Saturday decided not to allow public celebrations in the state during the coming religious events, till April 30, to prevent spread of COVID-19, besides making it mandatory to wear face masks in public places.

In an order, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar observed that the number of COVID-19 cases has been showing a rising trend since the last few weeks.

He referred to a recent order of the Union Home Ministry providing for states to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus based on assessment of the situation.

Noting that congregations pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of COVID-19, the order said it is decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed in the state during upcoming religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi (Telugu New Year), Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Ramzan and others till April 30.

''During the above period, no rallies, processions, public celebrations, gatherings, congregations etc shall be allowed in connection with religious events in public places, grounds, parks and religious places in the state,'' it said.

Any violation of the instructions should result in prosecution under the Disaster Management Act, the IPC and other applicable laws.

The Chief Secretary directed the district Collectors and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police to strictly implement the instructions.

In a separate order, the Chief Secretary said wearing of masks in public places, work spaces and public means of transport shall be mandatory across the state.

''... Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and section 188, IPC as well as other applicable laws,'' the order said.

Wearing of face masks is one of the most important interventions to prevent COVID-19, it added.PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain records 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Britain recorded 4,715 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, down from 6,187 the day before, with 58 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test result.Official statistics showed that 29.7 million people had received a first dose of...

12 vulture carcasses found in Jalpaiguri district

Twelve vulture carcasses were found at Mal in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district on Saturday, a top forest department official said.The carcass of a stray cattle was also found at the spot, near Chel river, the official said.Chief Wildlife Wa...

EXCLUSIVE-Ex-lobbyist sues Eli Lilly alleging sexual discrimination, harassment

A former top lobbyist for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly Co accused a high-ranking executive and another senior manager of engaging in sexual discrimination, harassment and retaliation against women in its Washington D.C. office, according...

Delhi govt puts cap on number of guests at marriage, other events in Delhi after COVID cases surge

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Saturday put a cap of 200 guests in marriage and other events at open-air venues and 100 people for closed spaces in the city.In an order, Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021