Fraudster arrested in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:36 IST
A fraudster, allegedly involved in swapping of ATM cards, was arrested in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Kulsum Akhtar of Gakhrote alleging that her ATM card was fraudulently replaced by a person during a transaction in the town, a police official said.

The official said an investigation was set into motion and the accused was identified as Faizan Ali, a resident of Poonch, who was subsequently arrested from his rented accommodation in Rajouri town.

Seven ATM cards and some cash were recovered from the arrested person who revealed that he used to identify unsuspecting ATM users and would replace their cards while pretending to assist them, she said, adding further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

