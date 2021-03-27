Centre's nod to Punjab to re-schedule wheat procurement period
Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Saturday informed that the Central Government has given a nod to Punjab to reschedule the wheat procurement period.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:37 IST
"The request made by Government of Punjab for rescheduling wheat procurement period during Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2021-22, due to late maturity of crop and surge in Covid-19 cases in the State, has been considered and the request of the State Government was approved by Government of India for rescheduling the wheat procurement period in Punjab from April 10, 2021 to May 31, 2021 in place of April 1, 2021 to May 25, 2021, informed the Ministry in a press statement. (ANI)
