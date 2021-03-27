Man given death term for killing three, including infant, and raping her mother

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:18 IST
An Azamgarh court on Wednesday gave a death sentence to a man for killing three members of a family, including a four-month-old child, after raping her mother in a village under Mubarakpur police station of the district 17 months ago.

The two others killed were the child’s 30-year-old mother and 35-year-old father.

Special POCSO Court Judge Ramendra Kumar sentenced the accused Nazeeruddin after convicting him of three counts of murder and one rape.

Judge Kumar awarded the death penalty to the convict ruling that the murders committed by him fell in “the rarest of rare” category of crime.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 9 lakh on the accused, stipulating that Rs 1.5 lakh of the fine be given to the kin of the rape victim.

The case was tried by a court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences as the crime committed by the accused also involved the murder of a minor girl.

For the quick investigation of the case by the police leading to the conviction of the accused, the Uttar Pradesh government also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for the members of the police and prosecution team.

