Maha: Police crack 2012 murder case of gangster; three held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:30 IST
Nagpur Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the nine-year old murder case of a criminal with the arrest of three history-sheeters, an official said, adding that rivalry between two gangs had claimed the life of Manish Shriwas.

Addressing a press conference, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said crime branch officials have arrested Sharad alias Kalu Narayan Hatey, Bharat Hatey and Hemant Gorkha.

Some other criminals were also involved in killing Shriwas on March 4, 2012.

The accused killed Shriwas with sharp weapons in the presence of a woman who was used as a bait in Pawangaon (Dhargaon) on Kamptee-Kalamna Road.

They then chopped the body into several pieces and stuffed them in gunny bags, which were dumped in a nearby forest, the commissioner said.

