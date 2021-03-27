Maharashtra: ZP school teacher held for robbery

The Ambad police in Jalna district on Saturday arrested a man on the charges of kidnapping and robbery.

Shivaji Chaure, the accused, is a teacher working in a Zilla Parishad school at Hasnapur while his two accomplices are absconding and yet to be identified, police said.

VictimGhanshyam Haridas Bhosale (29) is also a teacher who works at a Zilla Parishad school at Deshgavhan village in Ambad tehsil.

On March 23, Bhosale was heading for Maherbhaigaon village to pick up his wife who is also a teacher.

At Gevraoroa, a car intercepted his vehicle and three men attacked him and demanded money. As he had no cash on him, they asked him to call a friend and tell him to send money online.

Bhosale did as told and his friend sent him Rs 14,000. The accused then stopped at a petrol pump near Pachod and withdrew Rs 14,955 through his ATM card before releasing him at Pachod bus stand.

They also said he will face dire consequences if he did not pay them another Rs 3 lakh by March 30.

On Saturday, Chaure was arrested from Aurangabad. A local court sent him in police custody for five days. Further probe is on.

