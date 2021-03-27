Left Menu

India: More than 5.94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered toll 8 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered toll 8 pm. "The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.94 Crore today. A total of 5,94,92,824 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm today," read the press release by the Union Health Ministry.

These include 81,26,776 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 51,62,679 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 88,27,124 frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 35,83,060 FLWs (second dose), 2,73,18,810 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 64,74,375 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities. Total 13,83,051 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the 71st day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination. Out of which 13,20,467 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 62,584 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.

India recorded 62,258 new COVID-19 cases, 30,386 recoveries, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,19,08,910 including 4,52,647 active cases and 1,12,95,023 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,61,240. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,64,915 samples were tested on March 24.

The Centre on Saturday chaired a high-level meet with 12 States and Union Territories (UTs) reporting a surge in Covid-19 cases. States and Union Territories were advised to focus on stringent containment and public health measures in 46 high burden districts. Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan chaired the high-level review meeting today with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries (Health and Family Welfare) of 12 States and Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of 46 districts that are the most affected by rising cases and rising mortality because of Covid-19. (ANI)

