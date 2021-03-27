UP CM dedicates, lays foundation of development projects worth Rs 333.83 crore in Bahraich

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday laid the foundation of several development projects worth Rs 333.83 crore for the people of Bahraich. As a Holi gift to the people of Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday dedicated/laid foundation of several development projects worth Rs 333.83 crore to the people of Bahraich district. He also unveiled a statue of Maharana Pratap on the occasion, according to a press statement from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office.

Announcing a new medical college in Bahraich, the UP Chief Minister said that he was feeling happy to be on the land of King Suheldev, who had given a brave reply to foreign invaders. "The medical college in Bahraich, will provide better treatment facilities to the people of not only Bahraich but the people living in the surrounding districts as well and they will not require to go to bigger centers," Yogi Adityanath said while pointing out that Devipatan is one such division in which three out of four districts have medical colleges.

Reminding about the utility of Ayushman Yojana of the government in which the poor have treatment facility up to Rs five lakh, he said that the state government had spent an amount of 900 crores in the treatment of poor and destitute people even as the farmers, laborers, and women were benefiting from this scheme. He said that the construction of the magnificent memorial of Maharaja Suheldev and the medical college after his name in Bahraich is almost completed. He said that the martyrs had always inspired us to inspire as they sacrificed their lives for the country. "There is no place in the state, where there are no memorials of martyrs," said the CM taking pride in stating "the sense of respect towards one's ancestors always leads to progress."

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the schemes worth Rs 264 crore and inaugurated schemes worth Rs 70 crore. He said that the schemes related to flood control, pure water, irrigation, and other basic areas will provide enhanced relief to the people. He said that a lot of development work had been ensured in Bahraich in collaboration with the Centre as this is one of eight aspirational districts. "Development in the field of health, education and drinking water done during the last four years have shown positive results," the Chief Minister claimed.

According to the Chief Minister, Bahraich is a region of Terai hence the problem of communicable diseases is high here, especially the incidence of meningitis. He said that identifying impure water as the main reason behind communicable diseases, the government has already launched a scheme to provide piped water facilities under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Apart from this, under the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Housing Scheme, the government has worked to fulfill the dream of the home of 40 lakh poor. Women have been made self-reliant through various schemes. (ANI)

