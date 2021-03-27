Bhalswa Dairy firing case: Delhi Police suspends 7 personnel

Seven Delhi Police personnel including an SHO and a sub-inspector have been suspended for failing to control the law and order situation following a criminal incident in the Bhalswa Dairy area in north-west Delhi recently, police said Saturday. The personnel have been placed under suspension with immediate effect pending departmental action against them.

Those who were suspended include Inspector Sikander Roy, Assistant sub-inspectors Phool Kumar and Balbir Singh, Head Constable Sandeep Kumar and Constables Amarjeet, Rabinder and Karambir. A Delhi Police constable, Sandeep was found injured in the Bhalswa Dairy area on February 25 after three unidentified people allegedly shot him.

On March 18, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a man who was allegedly involved in the incident. The arrested man identified as Adil is the prime accused was arrested from the industrial area of Gazipur after an encounter by a team of Assitant Commissioner of Police Attar Singh and Inspector Shiv Kumar, as per a police statement.

The police had earlier arrested the other two accused involved in the incident. (ANI)

