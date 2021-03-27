Man held from Mumbai for attacking woman in her flat

Man held from Mumbai for attacking woman in her flatPTI | Thane | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:05 IST
Police have arrested a 50-year-old man from Malad in Mumbai for allegedly attacking a 67-year-old woman in her Mira Road flat in Thane district and robbing her ornaments worth Rs 1,50,000, an official said on Saturday.
The accused, Rashid Shakil Khan, was picked up on Friday, within 24 hours of committing the crime.
His interrogation revealed that Khan had a case of cheating job seekers promising them jobs in Siberia registered against him, the official said.
Khan was convicted two years back in a theft case in Dubai, he said, adding that the accused told police that he had a cheating case against him in the Maldives as well.
Police are verifying these claims made by Khan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
