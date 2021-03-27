Left Menu

Foundation stone unveiled for 1st memorial honouring Indian martyrs in Bangladesh

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:18 IST
Foundation stone unveiled for 1st memorial honouring Indian martyrs in Bangladesh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on Saturday jointly unveiled the foundation stone for the first memorial exclusively honouring Indian martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War in this country.

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus, also announced that India will donate military equipment used by the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation War for museums in Bangladesh.

Modi and Hasina jointly laid the foundation stone for the memorial which exclusively honours the Indian martyrs of the 1971 Liberation War.

The memorial, which is the first in Bangladesh honouring the Indian martyrs, will be built at Ashuganj town.

The two friendly neighbours also decided to celebrate December 6 - the day India recognised Bangladesh as an independent nation - as 'Maitree Diwas'.

India was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi announced that to commemorate the 50th year of Bangladesh's liberation and 75th year of India's independence, a 'Best of India, Best of Bangladesh Exhibition' and a business meet will be held.

Addressing Bangladesh's 50th independence anniversary on Friday, Modi recalled the role played by the Indian Army in the freedom war and said that the blood of those who fought for their liberation and the blood of Indian soldiers are flowing together and this blood will form such a relationship that will not break down under any type of pressure.

''I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army who stood with the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh in Muktijuddo… those who gave their blood in Muktijuddo, sacrificed themselves and played a very big role in realising the dream of independent Bangladesh,'' said Modi.

The 1971 war broke out after the sudden crackdown at midnight past on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16.

The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers. Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elite UK schools in spotlight over claims of misogyny, rape

he London police department says it is investigating multiple alleged offenses described on a website that a young woman set up to expose cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape culture at schools across the UK.The Everyones Invited si...

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

A World Health Organization WHO-backed program to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India SII will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday.Delive...

Gehlot observes Earth Hour at Jaipur residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he observed Earth Hour at his residence here by switching off all lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots campaign for raising awareness on cli...

Around 1,200 prisoners to be freed ahead of Rajasthan Day on March 30

The Ashok Gehlot government will release around 1,200 prisoners, serving sentences in various jails of the state, ahead of the Rajasthan Day celebrations on March 30.The decision was taken on Chief Minister Gehlots initiative, an official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021