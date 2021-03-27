Left Menu

A brawl broke out between two groups in Aerocity when one of their vehicles slightly touched another following which two men were arrested, police said on Saturday.Those arrested were identified as Taranjit Singh 31, a resident of Janakupuri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar 29, a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:23 IST
Brawl breaks out between two groups in Aerocity, two arrested

A brawl broke out between two groups in Aerocity when one of their vehicles ''slightly touched'' another following which two men were arrested, police said on Saturday.

Those arrested were identified as Taranjit Singh (31), a resident of Janakupuri who deals in sale and purchase of cars and Naveen Kumar (29), a resident of Chhawla village who is a property dealer. Both of them have no previous criminal history, the police said, adding other accused involved in the fight are being identified.

The incident took place on late Friday night in a driveway where several cars were parked. Singh and Kumar were leaving after dinner when one of their vehicles ''slightly touched'' the other vehicle. They got into a fight and several other men also joined them, the police said.

When the security guards and staffers there tried to intervene, the men attacked them as well. In the video of the incident, several men could be seen fighting with each other. They can be seen punching, slapping and hurling abuses. Two-three women can also be seen joining them and being manhandled. A senior police officer said the two parties involved did not file a complaint against each other.''But we registered a case under sections of affray and other relevant sections for violation of COVID protocols,'' the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ranjeev Ranjan said, ''We have registered a case and two of the main accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway and we are trying to identify others who were involved in the incident.'' PTI AMP AAR AAR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

