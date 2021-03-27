Left Menu

830 young recruits passed out from Artillery Centre Hyderabad

As many as 830 young recruits passed out of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad and a parade under COVID-19 protocols undertook the Oath of Allegiance and service to the nation on Saturday after successful completion of year-long basic and advanced military training.

ANI | Secunderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:27 IST
830 young recruits passed out from Artillery Centre Hyderabad
Parade at Artillery Centre, Hyderabad. (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 830 young recruits passed out of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad and a parade under COVID-19 protocols undertook the Oath of Allegiance and service to the nation on Saturday after successful completion of year-long basic and advanced military training. The parade was reviewed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, informed a press release issued by the defence wing.

"The Artillery Centre, Hyderabad was raised on 15th August 1962 as the second training centre of the Regiment of Artillery which is the second-largest component of the Army. The Centre is located in and around the historic 'Golconda Fort' and has excelled in all spheres in its quest for excellence. Gunners passing out from the portals of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad has been discharging various operational and training responsibilities with utmost commitment and dedication in the service of the nation," the press release read. According to the press release, It was a grand military spectacle to witness 830 budding young men marching to the tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' in their crisp military attire and assume their rightful place in the Gunners fraternity. Each syllable of the oath of attestation and presentation of 'Gaurav Padaks' to the recruits passing out from the Alma mater of Gunners filled the audience with a sense of pride and honour towards the army and nation.

"The resplendent display of the Passing out Parade and attestation ceremony following all COVID-19 precautions at the Artillery Centre further cemented the belief that our Defence forces are indeed unique and draw their strength from each corner of this diverse nation," the press release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Tawhida Ben Cheikh: Google dedicates doodle to Tunisia's first female physician

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 launching on March 29

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elite UK schools in spotlight over claims of misogyny, rape

he London police department says it is investigating multiple alleged offenses described on a website that a young woman set up to expose cases of sexual harassment, assault and rape culture at schools across the UK.The Everyones Invited si...

COVAX expects full vaccine supplies from India's Serum in May, says UNICEF

A World Health Organization WHO-backed program to supply coronavirus vaccines to poorer countries expects that the Serum Institute of India SII will resume full deliveries of the AstraZeneca shot to it in May, UNICEF said on Saturday.Delive...

Gehlot observes Earth Hour at Jaipur residence

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said he observed Earth Hour at his residence here by switching off all lights from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.Earth Hour is one of the largest global grassroots campaign for raising awareness on cli...

Around 1,200 prisoners to be freed ahead of Rajasthan Day on March 30

The Ashok Gehlot government will release around 1,200 prisoners, serving sentences in various jails of the state, ahead of the Rajasthan Day celebrations on March 30.The decision was taken on Chief Minister Gehlots initiative, an official s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021