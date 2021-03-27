Delhi Police chief asks officials to maintain constant vigil in view of upcoming festivals
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Saturday asked police personnel to maintain constant vigil in view of upcoming festivals.
Shrivastava, held a crime review meeting today through video conferencing.
He directed police personnel to ensure "optimal visibility and constant vigilance" in view of upcoming festivals including Holi. The city has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. (ANI)
