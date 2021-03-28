Left Menu

Two militants, soldier killed in gunfight in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-03-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 00:00 IST
Two militants and a soldier were killed and another trooper was injured in a gunfight between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Wangam area of South Kashmir's Shopian in the evening following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants opened fired on them.

The forces retaliated, and two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, he added.

An Army official said a soldier was also killed in the operation, while another was injured.

The injured soldier was taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here and his condition is stated to be stable, he said.

The operation is on, the official said.

