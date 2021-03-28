Woman accuses man of repeatedly raping her after promising marriage

A 42-year-old woman on Saturday accused a 55-year-old man of repeatedly raping her after promising to marry her, police said.

Kotwali police station’s SHO Satyendra Singh said an FIR has been lodged on the complaint made by the woman.

SHO Singh said the woman has alleged in her complaint that the man relatives beat her up on March 22 after she refused to have any relation with him without performing ‘nikah’.

A case of rape has been registered against the man, the SHO said, adding a case of threatening the woman to kill her too was lodged against the man’s relatives.

The accused are yet to be arrested, he added.

