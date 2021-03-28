Man wanted in over 100 cases arrested in Delhi

A 49-year-old man allegedly involved in more than 100 cases of snatching, robbery and arms act was arrested from Rohtak, police said on Saturday.

Naresh Singh was part of a gang which executed a robbery at gunpoint in East Delhi's Shakarpur area last year in which a jewelery shop owner and his employee were robbed, they said.

According to the police, a gang of four bike-borne men robbed approximately 4 kg gold ornaments from the two victims when they were going to Anand Vihar ISBT in an auto. The accused threatened the victims with a knife and firearm and also stabbed one of them while robbing the bag containing the jewellery.

Following the incident, two accused were arrested from central Delhi's Karol Bagh last year in connection with the robbery, the police said.

A senior police officer said ''On Tuesday, we received a tip about Singh's location in Rohtak and our team was sent there. He was arrested and a country-made pistol with two live cartridges was also recovered from him.'' PTI AMP AAR AAR

