Police constable arrested for accepting Rs 20k bribe from rape victim

A team of the Anti-Corruption Organisation, Gorakhpur on Saturday arrested a police constable allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a rape victim, officials said.

Inspector Ramdhari Mishra said that Constable Dilip Kumar demanded the bribe from the woman on the pretext of getting her financial assistance from the government. He also threatened to initiate action against her, if she refused to give the money, the officer said.

Advertisement

The woman's brother lodged a complaint in the matter following which the constable was arrested, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)