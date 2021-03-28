Left Menu

Myanmar: UN chief condemns killing of civilians during brutal crackdown on protestors

The UN chief condemned in the strongest terms, the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and young people, by security forces in Myanmar on Saturday.

Updated: 28-03-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 02:54 IST
In a statement issued by Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq, Secretary-General António Guterres said, “the continuing military crackdown...is unacceptable and demands a firm, unified and resolute international response”.

As Myanmar’s military celebrated Armed Forces Day with a parade in the country’s capital, Yangon, soldiers and police suppressed protesters in what has resulted in the highest daily death toll since demonstrations began last month.

“The military celebrated Armed Forces Day by committing mass murder against the people it should be defending”, tweeted UN Special Rapporteur Tom Andrews.

He added that the Civil Disobedience Movement is responding with “powerful weapons of peace” and called for the world “to respond in kind with and for the people of Myanmar”.

A situation spiralling downward

On 1 February, following a general election in which Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy party won by a landslide, the military seized control of the country and declared a year-long state of emergency.

As Ms. Suu Kyi remains in detention at an unknown location, protesters have taken to the streets.

In addition to imposing curfews and other restrictions, security forces have used water cannon, rubber bullets and live ammunition to try to disperse the demonstrators, according to news reports.

‘Urgent solution’ needed

The Secretary-General underscored that “it is critical to find an urgent solution to this crisis”.

He reiterated an urgent appeal to the military to refrain from violence and repression and upheld that “those responsible for the serious human rights violations committed in Myanmar must be held accountable”.

Myanmar: UN chief condemns killing of civilians during brutal crackdown on protestors

