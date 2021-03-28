Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Iran and China sign 25-year cooperation agreement

China and Iran, both subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday to strengthen their long-standing economic and political alliance. "Relations between the two countries have now reached the level of strategic partnership and China seeks to comprehensively improve relations with Iran," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was quoted by Iran's state media as telling his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. Venezuelan soldiers killed civilians, refugees who fled to Colombia say

Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia to escape clashes between the Venezuelan military and irregular armed groups have accused soldiers of abuses, including killing civilians. The flow of refugees, estimated at 4,000 by an official in Colombia's Arauquita Municipality, began on Sunday after Venezuela's National Bolivarian Armed Forces (FANB) launched an offensive against illegal armed groups in La Victoria, a Venezuelan town across the Arauca River from Arauquita. Germany must suppress virus now or risk losing control, Merkel aide says

Germany must bring down coronavirus infections in the next few weeks or risk new virus mutations that are resistant to vaccines, and should impose night-time curfews in regions with high caseloads, said a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel. "We are in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic," Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. "The next few weeks will determine whether we can foreseeably get the pandemic under control." Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed. UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday criticised what he called "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests against a new policing bill in the city of Bristol turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local police said a demonstration involving more than 1,000 people on Friday afternoon had been largely peaceful, but a minority had shown hostility to police later in the evening. Ship blocking Suez Canal moves slightly, unclear when it will refloat

Efforts to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal have allowed its stern and rudder to move, but it remains unclear when the vessel will be refloated, the head of the canal authority said on Saturday. The 400 metre (430 yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, blocking one of the world's busiest waterways. Canada's Trudeau calls Chinese sanctions over Xinjiang 'unacceptable'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday said China's sanctions against two American religious-rights officials and one Canadian lawmaker were unacceptable and vowed to continue to defend human rights. Beijing's sanctions followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada earlier this week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighur Muslims and other Turkic minorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang. Five killed, dozens injured in anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

At least five people were killed and dozens injured in police gunfire in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday, a hospital doctor said, as security forces tried to quell protests against the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hundreds of students from madrasas, or Islamic religious schools, clashed with police and border troops in the eastern Brahmanbaria district. Police said they had to open fire to control the violence. Myanmar security forces kill over 100 protesters in 'horrifying' day of bloodshed

Myanmar security forces killed 114 people, including some children, in a brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters on Saturday, the bloodiest day of violence since last month's military coup, news reports and witnesses said. The killings, which took place on Armed Forces Day, drew strong renewed criticism from Western countries. British Ambassador Dan Chugg said the security forces had "disgraced themselves" and the U.S. envoy called the violence horrifying. Multiple wounded in stabbing at Vancouver-area library, suspect in custody: police

Multiple people were wounded in a stabbing at a public library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and one suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody, Canadian police said. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said "multiple victims" were stabbed inside and outside the North Vancouver Library and that one suspect had been taken in custody.

