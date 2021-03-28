Left Menu

El Salvador acquires 2 mln COVID-19 vaccines from China

Bukele thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese ambassador to El Salvador, Ou Jianhong, for their help in enabling the acquisition to come about. The delivery is a significant boost for El Salvador, a country of around 6.5 million people which began its immunization campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine in February.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 08:38 IST
El Salvador acquires 2 mln COVID-19 vaccines from China

El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele said on Saturday that 1 million Sinovac vaccines against COVID-19 would arrive in the Central American country early on Sunday, the latest assistance against the pandemic to reach Latin America from China.

Writing on Twitter, Bukele said the shots were part of a 2 million vaccine purchase El Salvador made with Sinovac, and that the first 1 million were already en route from China. Bukele thanked Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese ambassador to El Salvador, Ou Jianhong, for their help in enabling the acquisition to come about.

The delivery is a significant boost for El Salvador, a country of around 6.5 million people which began its immunization campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine in February. Bukele said El Salvador would soon have enough vaccines to inoculate all senior citizens and people with chronic illnesses, as well as medical staff, emergency services and armed forces personnel, law enforcement officials, teachers and journalists.

The Chinese embassy also tweeted about the imminent arrival of the vaccines in El Salvador, which broke diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favor of Beijing in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tsitsipas, with Big Three missing, makes 4th round in Miami

For tennis up-and-comers like Stefanos Tsitsipas, the draw at the Miami Open began to look a lot less daunting even before the tournament began.Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer withdrew because of injuries, and Novak Djokovic decided against ...

Maha: 2 policemen injured in attack by liquor smugglers

Two policemen were injured after a group of liquor smugglers allegedly attacked them in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Sunday.The incident took place in the wee hours of Saturday when a team of personnel from Talasari police ...

Beijing enveloped in hazardous sandstorm, second time in two weeks

The Chinese capital Beijing woke on Sunday morning shrouded in thick dust carrying extremely high levels of hazardous particles, as a second sandstorm in two weeks hit the city due to winds from drought-hit Mongolia and northwestern China. ...

Philippines sends fighter aircraft over Chinese vessels in South China Sea

The Philippine military is sending light fighter aircraft to fly over hundreds of Chinese vessels in disputed waters in the South China Sea, its defence minister said, as he repeated his demand the flotilla be withdrawn immediately. Interna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021