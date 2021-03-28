Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: Police

Wanted criminal, who escaped from custody, killed following exchange of fire in Rohini: PolicePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 09:59 IST
A wanted criminal, who had managed to escape from custody, was killed on Sunday following an exchange of fire in the Rohini area here, police said.
According to the police, Kuldeep alias Fajja sustained injuries in the exchange of fire with a Special Cell team in a flat at Rohini's sector 14.
He was rushed to the Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared dead, a senior police officer said.
Kuldeep escaped from police custody on Thursday afternoon, following a shootout inside the GTB Hospital in east Delhi.
The shootout took place around 12.30 pm, when the third battalion of the Delhi Police was taking the accused to the hospital for treatment in the OPD.
