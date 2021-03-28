Left Menu

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

There were no casualties among the congregation in Makassar city in South Sulawesi province.A report from Kompas TV shows police officers securing the area in front of the church. The chief of the South Sulawesi police said that the explosion happened at 1035 am.

Updated: 28-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:38 IST
Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

Police in Indonesia say at least one suicide bomber has detonated outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during Sunday Mass, wounding several people. There were no casualties among the congregation in Makassar city in South Sulawesi province.

A report from Kompas TV shows police officers securing the area in front of the church. The chief of the South Sulawesi police said that the explosion happened at 10:35 am. He said the only dead was the presumed bomber.

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesias Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body pa...

