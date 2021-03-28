Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, several hurt
There were no casualties among the congregation in Makassar city in South Sulawesi province.A report from Kompas TV shows police officers securing the area in front of the church. The chief of the South Sulawesi police said that the explosion happened at 1035 am.PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 28-03-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 10:38 IST
Police in Indonesia say at least one suicide bomber has detonated outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral during Sunday Mass, wounding several people. There were no casualties among the congregation in Makassar city in South Sulawesi province.
A report from Kompas TV shows police officers securing the area in front of the church. The chief of the South Sulawesi police said that the explosion happened at 10:35 am. He said the only dead was the presumed bomber.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Makassar
- Indonesia
- South
- Roman Catholic
- Kompas TV
- South Sulawesi
