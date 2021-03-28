Two people carried out church bombing in Indonesia - police

Two people carried out church bombing in Indonesia - policeReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 28-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 11:05 IST
Indonesian national police said two people were suspected of carrying out a bomb attack in the city of Makassar, after local police said the bomber had acted alone.
Fourteen people were hurt in the blast, Argo Yuwono, a police spokesman said. The counter-terrorism unit is investigating which network the attackers belonged to.
