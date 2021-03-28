Left Menu

Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, 14 wounded

A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body parts scattered near a burning motorbike at the gates of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.The attack came as Indonesia was on high alert following the arrest of Aris Sumarsono, known as Zulkarnaen, the leader of Jemmaah Islamiyah in December.

PTI | Makassar | Updated: 28-03-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 12:56 IST
Suicide bomber targets Mass in Indonesia, 14 wounded

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a packed Roman Catholic cathedral on Indonesia's Sulawesi island during a Palm Sunday Mass, wounding at least nine people, police said. A cellular video obtained by The Associated Press showed body parts scattered near a burning motorbike at the gates of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province.

The attack came as Indonesia was on high alert following the arrest of Aris Sumarsono, known as Zulkarnaen, the leader of Jemmaah Islamiyah in December. Wilhelmus Tulak, a Catholic priest who led the Mass when the bomb exploded at about 10:30 am, told reporters that a loud bang shocked his congregation who had just finished the Sunday service marking the beginning of the Holy Week before Easter. The first batch of churchgoers was walking out of the church while another group was coming in when the blast happened, he said. He said that security guards suspected two motorists who wanted to enter the church. One of them detonated his explosives and died near the gate after being confronted by guards. The wounded included four guards and several churchgoers. National Police spokesperson Argo Yuwono told a news conference in the capital, Jakarta, that police were still trying to identify two attackers on a motorbike who used powerful explosives. He said that police were investigating whether they were linked to a local affiliate of the banned Jemaah Islamiyah network or were acting independently. About 64 suspects had been detained by Indonesia's counterterrorism squad, known as Densus 88, in several provinces, including 19 last month in Makassar. The arrests followed a tipoff about possible attacks against police and places of worship.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation, has been battling militants since bombings on the resort island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. Attacks aimed at foreigners have been largely replaced in recent years by smaller, less deadly strikes targeting the government, police and anti-terrorism forces and people militants consider as infidels.

A court banned Jemaah Islamiyah in 2008, and the group was weakened by a sustained crackdown. A new threat has emerged in recent years inspired by the Islamic State group's attacks abroad.

The country's last major attack was in May 2018, when two families carried out suicide bombings in the second-largest city of Surabaya, killing a dozen people including two young girls whose parents had involved them in one of the attacks. Police said the father was the leader of a local affiliate of the Islamic State group known as Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kirloskar Brothers to be debt-free company, to focus on profitable growth

Leading pump makers Kirloskar Brothers Ltd KBL is close to being a debt-free company and will continue its growth journey into domestic and international markets, said a top company official.After being debt-free, the company will focus on ...

Radhika Apte to play spy in 'Mrs Undercover'

Actor Radhika Apte has come on board to play a spy in her forthcoming film Mrs Undercover, the makers announced on Sunday. Abir Sengupta, who directed Kiara Advani-starrer Indoo Ki Jawani, has turned producer with the film. Mrs Undercover m...

Shooting WC: Indian women claim team gold medal in trap

The Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the womens trap team final after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0 on the last competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Sunday.In the gold m...

Pak PM Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday and Monday.Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021