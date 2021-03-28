Left Menu

1 killed, four injured in balloon gas cylinder blast in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 13:21 IST
One person was killed and four others were injured when a balloon vendor's gas cylinder exploded at a fair organised in a temple here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place during puja at Dallu Devta temple.

The cylinder, used by a hawker to inflate balloons, suddenly exploded, injuring the people surrounding him at the fair, police said.

After the explosion, five injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead by doctors.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Aggarwal visited the hospital to meet the injured persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

