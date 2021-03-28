Left Menu

36 booked for freeing criminal from police custody in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 28-03-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 13:40 IST
36 booked for freeing criminal from police custody in UP

Thirty six people were booked and four of them arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and freeing a criminal here, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Sherpur village under Kotwali Police Station on Saturday when a police team had gone to arrest Imlakh, who is a history-sheeter, the officer said.

As the team took Imlakh into custody, some villagers showed up and attacked the police personnel and freed the criminal who remains at large, police said.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shooting WC: Indian women claim team gold medal in trap

The Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the womens trap team final after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0 on the last competition day of the ISSF shooting World Cup here on Sunday.In the gold m...

Pak PM Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday and Monday.Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy Holi, the festival of colours, t...

Soccer-We switched off, Jota says after Ronaldo denied winner

Portugal have themselves to blame for squandering a two-goal lead against Serbia in their World Cup qualifier before a livid Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a clear winner in stoppage time, forward Diogo Jota said.Saturdays Group A match in Be...

Kejriwal won't attend public Holi programmes, appeals to people to avoid crowds

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not attend any public Holi programme due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases and appealed to the people to celebrate the festival with their families and avoid crowds.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021