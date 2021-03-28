Left Menu

Man, daughter found dead in Rajasthan's Bikaner, suicide suspected

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 28-03-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 14:25 IST
A 65-year-old man and his daughter were found dead inside their home here, in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Sunday.

Shaukat Ali and his daughter Jonia (30) allegedly consumed poison and slit their wrists, police said.

The man’s elder daughter Babli (32) too slit her wrist but survived and is recuperating at a hospital, they added.

The incident took place in Dhobitalai area of the district, they said.

As no one from the family was answering the door, the neighbours informed police who broke into the house.

“When we entered, Shaukat and Jonia were found dead while Babli was lying unconscious,” police said.

SHO Kotegate Police Station Manoj Machra said prima facie, Shaukat and Jonia died due to poisoning because there was not much bleeding.

“Babli is under treatment at the PBM hospital. The reason behind the suspected suicide is not clear yet and no suicide note was recovered from the house. The matter is under investigation,” he said. According to police, Ali was a tailor.

