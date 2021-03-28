Couple carrying gold from Gulf held at Mangalaru airport

Mangaluru, Mar 28 (PTI): A couple carrying gold worth Rs 39.48 lakh has been arrested and the precious metal seized from them at the international airport here, Customs officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the couple with four children arrived here from Dubai and the 851 gm of gold hidden in the woman's inner wear was confiscated, they said.

The family hails from Kerala, they said, adding: Further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)