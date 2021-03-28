3 killed, 9 injured in road accident

Three farm workers were killed and nine others injured when a speeding autorickshaw hit an auto-tipper near a village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, said police The mishap occurred while the 12 farm workers were going to an agricultural field, the police said.

The nine were hospitalised, three of them in critical condition, they said.

Advertisement

A case was registered and investigation underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)