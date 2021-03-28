Army organises 2-day training camp for village defence committees in J&K's Kishtwar

With an aim to enhance the efficiency of village defence committees (VDCs), the Army had organised a two-day training camp for them in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

VDCs are an important part of the overall security apparatus in Jammu and Kashmir and were setup to defend remote and hilly villages against terror attacks.

According to the spokesperson, the camp was held at Chhatru on March 25-26 and was attended by 31 VDC members.

Kishtwar district has over 3,250 VDC members, out of which 800 are armed. VDCs, which consist of villagers as well as police officers, were first set up in the mid-1990s in the Chenab Valley region comprising Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts.

During the two-day camp, VDC members were trained to hone efficacy and synergy while special emphasis was laid on weapon maintenance and handling, the spokesperson said.

