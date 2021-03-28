Army pays tribute to soldier killed in encounter with militants in J-K's Shopian

The Army on Sunday paid floral tributes to Havildar Pinku Kumar, who was killed in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud nation, an Army spokesman said.

Kumar was part of the operation at Wangam in the south Kashmir district in which two militants were killed.

The spokesman said when the militants fired indiscriminately on the search party, Kumar showed the highest level of courage and valour by returning effective fire, in which he sustained a gunshot wound in the head and was grievously injured.

''His bleeding was controlled with combat first aid and he was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," the spokesman said.

Kumar (38) had joined the Army in 2001 and belonged to Luhari village of Barout tehsil, Bagpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

''The mortal remains of Havildar Pinku Kumar were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours. In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing,'' the spokesman said.

