60 detained, over 400 bikes seized as Nepal Police cracks down on Holi revellers

At least 60 people were detained and over 400 motorcycles seized in the Nepalese capital on Sunday as revellers defied government orders and assembled in large numbers, despite growing COVID-19 risk, to celebrate Holi, police said.

Thousands of young boys and girls thronged Basantapur durbar square at the heart of the city since morning to celebrate the festival of colour. Police intensified traffic checking at various points in Kathmandu to discourage people from assembling in groups. More than 1,000 vehicles faced police action for violating traffic rules, including drunk driving, Nepal Police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar said, adding that some 458 motorcycles were also seized. At least 60 people were detained for coming out in groups to celebrate the festival despite coronavirus restrictions, he said. According to the health ministry, with 89 new coronavirus cases reported during the last 24 hours from across the country, the nationwide tally reached 276,839. The death toll stands at 3,027.

