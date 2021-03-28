Three killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Kota

Three people died on the National Highway–52 near Kaliyakhedi village in this district when a truck rammed into the rear of their motorcycle on Sunday, police said.

The truck driver was detained, they said.

The deceased were identified as Tarachand Gochar (50), a resident of Dara town of Kota district, Manish Kumar Gochar (20) and Ajay Gochar (20), both residents of Lakheri area in Bundi district.

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla expressed grief over the deaths and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families.

Tarachand Gochar and his relatives Manish and Ajay were on way to Dara town when the truck hit the motorcycle on the Kota–Jhalawar road around noon, killing the three on the spot, Mandana Station House Officer (SHO) Mahesh Karwal said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after autopsy, he said.

The police impounded the truck, detained its driver and booked him for negligent driving, the SHO.

