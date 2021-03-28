Two held with 250 grams of heroin in Jammu

The police have arrested two people, including a woman, and recovered 250 grams of heroin from their possession, officials said on Sunday.

Javed Ahmad Lone and Fatima Javed, both residents of Asrarabad-Sidhra here, were arrested when police recovered the narcotic substance from their vehicle during checking at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area late on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli said.

He said a case under NDPS Act has been registered at the local police station against them and they are being questioned.

