Left Menu

Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 19:01 IST
Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state.

The signing is viewed as a crucial step in efforts by the power-sharing government headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reach accords with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflicts that left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead. Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many groups, including from the Western region of Darfur.

But a key faction of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu, did not join in last year's agreement because it stuck to its demand that Sudan dispenses with sharia law and becomes a secular, democratic state. Sharia law was first imposed in Sudan in 1983, and maintained by the now deposed president Omar al-Bashir for the duration of his 30-year-long Islamist rule.

The so-called 'Declaration of Principles' signed on Sunday in South Sudan's capital Juba between Sudan and the rebel faction means talks on a final accord can now begin. The declaration stated that both sides agreed to "the establishment of a civil, democratic federal state in Sudan, wherein, the freedom of religion, the freedom of belief and religious practices and worship shall be guaranteed to all Sudanese people by separating the identities of culture, religion, ethnicity and religion from the state." "No religion shall be imposed on anyone and the state shall not adopt official religion," it said, without specifying that Sudan would become a secular state, a controversial issue in the country's transition.

Aman Amum, the Secretary-General of SPLM-N told Reuters on Sunday that reaching a consensus on the role of religion in Sudan's politics was a breakthrough that would now accelerate talks towards a final peace settlement. Sudan had now "accepted the separation of religion from the state," Amum said.

It had been unclear whether Sudan's military, which shares power with a civilian executive branch, would support any such moves after years of backing Islamists. Civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok signed a similar declaration with al-Hilu last year.

Sudan has been wracked by conflicts for decades. After the oil-rich south seceded in 2011, an economic crisis fuelled protests that led to the overthrow of Bashir in 2019. SPLM-N has been operating in a region inhabited by minority Christians and followers of African beliefs who complain of long discrimination under Bashir's rule.

Amum told Reuters both sides would start negotiating over other issues like power-sharing and the fate of combatants. After Sunday's signing, only one rebel group - a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA) - remains a major security challenge to the government in Khartoum.

Led by Abdel Wahed el-Nur, SLA is active in Jebel Marra in Sudan's Darfur region. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Nafisa Eltahir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers celebrate ‘Holika Dahan’ by burning copies of Centre’s farm laws

Farmers camping at Delhi borders on Sunday burnt copies of the Centres new farm laws they have been protesting against during Holika Dahan, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha said.The protesting farmers celebrated Holi at the borders and maintained ...

Did COVID-19 stress, uncertainty stall anti-smoking push?

A year after COVID-19 upended life for millions of Americans, there are troubling signs that the coronavirus may have also slowed progress against another deadly health threat smoking.Fewer smokers called quit-smoking hotlines last year and...

Rugby-Struggling Waratahs part ways with coach Penney

NSW Waratahs parted ways with head coach Rob Penney on Sunday after five defeats in five games left the team bottom of the Super Rugby AU standings.The Waratahs lost 46-14 to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, putting them 22 points adrift of...

Mexico says COVID-19 deaths likely 60% higher than confirmed toll

Mexicos death toll from the coronavirus pandemic is likely at least 60 higher than the confirmed number, putting it in excess of 300,000, according to government data. Updated figures httpscoronavirus.gob.mxexceso-de-mortalidad-en-mexico on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021