Fire doused in Khandwa power plant site, no injury reported

A major fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in the scrap yard of Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project plant in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

The project's chief security officer KS Kushram said the fire was controlled in three hours after half a dozen fire-tending vehicles were deployed, adding that the blaze may have started due to burning of dry grass in the vicinity.

He said the main aim was to ensure the fire did not reach a diesel pump located nearby.

No injury has been reported in the incident, Kushram added.

